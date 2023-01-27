Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE HMC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

