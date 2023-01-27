HSBC Upgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Buy

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 265 ($3.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.