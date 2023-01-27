IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

