IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,077.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

