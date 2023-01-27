Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Holdings Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 137,043 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

