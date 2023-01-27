Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Acquires 9,900 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 742,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,795. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NGM stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $423.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.