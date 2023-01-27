Insider Selling: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,419,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,654,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.
  • On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.
  • On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Equities analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $14,904,000.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

