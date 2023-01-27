Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Teradyne by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

