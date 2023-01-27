Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Teradyne stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Teradyne by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
