Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $254.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.43.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.