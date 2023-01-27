Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

ISRG stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.32 and its 200 day moving average is $234.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

