Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $289.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.32 and its 200 day moving average is $234.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

