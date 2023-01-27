Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $121,152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

