Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 118.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $77.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.

