Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

