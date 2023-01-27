iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 146.4% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

