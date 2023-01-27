iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

