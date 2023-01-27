iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ILCG stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $66.96.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.