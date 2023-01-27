iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 253,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.55. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

