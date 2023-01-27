iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $51.46 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

