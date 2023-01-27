J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 78,208 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,906.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,208 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,806.1% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 178,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,788.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

