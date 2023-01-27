Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.68 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

