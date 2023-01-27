Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $284,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

BLMN opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last 90 days. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

