Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $682.48 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,938,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $682,481,000. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 44.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

