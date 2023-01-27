Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,827,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

