Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

