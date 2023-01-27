Jill Terilee Angevine Buys 630 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 490 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70.

Shares of TOU opened at C$63.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$42.42 and a twelve month high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.80.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

