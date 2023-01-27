Jill Terilee Angevine Purchases 630 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jill Terilee Angevine bought 490 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$63.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$42.42 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.80.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

