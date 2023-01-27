Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,063.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 79,691 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,891.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 494,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,346,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,466.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 462,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,217,000 after buying an additional 432,776 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,934.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 160,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 152,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

