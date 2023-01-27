Joseph R. Nachman Sells 3,452 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $102,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,709.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Yelp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.73 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Yelp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yelp
Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yelp (YELP)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.