Joseph R. Nachman Sells 3,452 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $102,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,709.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.73 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

