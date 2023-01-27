KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 157.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $9,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 5.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

