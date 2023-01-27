Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,808.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,808.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,565 shares of company stock worth $7,278,459. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.04. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

