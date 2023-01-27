Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,646 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 48,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

CNQ stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

