Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EQT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

