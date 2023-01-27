Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,891.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

