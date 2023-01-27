Kwmg LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

