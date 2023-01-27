Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

KD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

