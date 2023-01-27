La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

