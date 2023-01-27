Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $17.13 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,806.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,788.8% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,881.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 715.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,595.1% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 67,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

