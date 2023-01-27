Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.50. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 943,311 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

