Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.50. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 943,311 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.