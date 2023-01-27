LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 884,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCD stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

