LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,915.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

