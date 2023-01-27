LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $201,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

