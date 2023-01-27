MA Private Wealth Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282,726 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

