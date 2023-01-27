Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

