Matrix Trust Co Purchases 2,721 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

