Mercedes Johnson Sells 750 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.