MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.6 %

MGM opened at $40.91 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $4,586,562 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

