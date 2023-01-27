Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

