Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Truist Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,142,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55,984 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

