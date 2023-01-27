Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

