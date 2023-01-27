Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

